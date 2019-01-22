Lawrence police officer impaled on baton during struggle with drunken driving suspect

A Lawrence police officer was impaled on his own metal baton early Monday while struggling with a man suspected of drunken driving.
Lawrence police said the officer was hospitalized with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.
About 12:45 a.m. Monday police were called to West Sixth Street and Wakarusa Drive after a vehicle crashed into a pole.
The driver, a 22-year-old Topeka man, was questioned and began fighting as officers tried to arrest him for suspected drunken driving, police said.
The driver began fighting an officer who deployed a collapsible baton.
The officer fell to the ground during the struggle and the baton “penetrated his body,” according to police.
The suspect ran away, but was caught by another officer and arrested. He was booked into jail on several charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.
