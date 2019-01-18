Crime

Ouch! KCK police officer suffers nasty bite while tangling with man kicked out of bar

By Tony Rizzo

January 18, 2019 09:22 AM

A Kansas City, Kan., police officer suffered a nasty bite on his upper arm while arresting a man who had been thrown out of a bar.

The incident occurred overnight at 6th Street and Central Avenue, according to Police Chief Terry Zeigler.

Zeigler said that the man was thrown out of the bar by a bartender.

The man then began head-butting the window until the glass broke.

When officers arrived, the man resisted and bit one officer before he was subdued and taken to jail.

The man is expected to face a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer as well as other crimes.

