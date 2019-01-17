Crime

Two charged with shooting Olathe teenager over THC vaping cartridges

By Tony Rizzo

January 17, 2019 12:01 PM

Two teenagers have been charged with shooting another teen while robbing him of THC products in Olathe.

The 18-year-old victim was injured but was expected to survive the Jan. 10 shooting near the intersection of Kansas 7 highway and Santa Fe Street, according to Olathe police.

Oscar Tovar-Martinez of Kansas City, Kan., and David E. Escobar of Olathe were each charged Thursday in Johnson County District Court with one count of aggravated robbery.

Both are 18, but Tover-Martinez was charged as a juvenile because the alleged crime occurred before he turned 18.

According to court documents, the victim was robbed of THC vaping cartridges and edibles.

