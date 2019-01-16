Video shows pickup truck that hit police officer after Chiefs’ game, KCPD says

A video showing a Kansas City police officer trying to stop a pickup truck before it hit him outside Saturday’s Chiefs game has been released by the Police Department, which is trying to identify the driver.
The incident happened while the officer was directing traffic outside Gate 7 at Arrowhead Stadium, according to police.
The driver of the pickup, described as a white man in his 30s, drove across the traffic cones into oncoming traffic. An officer directing traffic tried to stop him by grabbing onto the vehicle.
Police said that, after the truck and officer moved out of frame of the video, the driver smiled at the officer and then struck him with the truck, knocking the officer down. The video was posted on the Police Department’s YouTube page.
The officer had some bumps and bruises but is expected to recover, police said. The man drove a bronze GM full-size pickup with an extended cab.
All southbound traffic was closed and vehicles departing the stadium were diverted northbound.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
