Reports of man watching Park Hill students at bus stop investigated by KC police

By Glenn E. Rice

January 16, 2019 01:04 PM

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
Kansas City police are investigating reports of a man allegedly watching students at a bus stop at 87th Street and North Wayland Avenue in the Park Hill School District.

District officials sent out a tweet this morning after police alerted them to the incidents. Several people reported that the same person had taken photos of nearby homes.

“They are not sure whether he intended to steal property or to harm to our students, so we are sharing this information with our families just in case,” a statement posted on the school district’s website said.

The suspect was a white man in his 30s driving a gray sedan. No other description was provided.

Kansas City police and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said they would increase patrols in the area, according to school officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri. I can be reached at 816-234-4341.

