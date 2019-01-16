Police search for two men who robbed KC gas station for cash and merchandise

Two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, held up a south Kansas City gas station early Wednesday and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Kansas City police.
The robbery was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the Fast Stop located in the 8400 block of Hickman Mills Road. Arriving officers were told that the two men entered the store and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the the men also stole merchandise before fleeing eastbound.
No injuries were reported. Police did not have any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
