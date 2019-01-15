Second teenage victim alleged in federal sex trafficking case against KC man

Federal prosecutors say they have identified a second teen victim in the sex trafficking case against a Kansas City man.

The man, Corey Lavelle Smith, whose name is also spelled Cory in court records, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City where a judge ordered him held without bond.

Smith, 24, also known as “Fatz,” was arrested last week and charged with one count of sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.

Federal prosecutors moved to have Smith held without bond, and in a supporting court document they said agents with Homeland Security Investigations had identified at least one other minor victim.

They noted that Smith would post ads for sexual encounters online and “would routinely book advertisements together for 2 girl encounters,” according to the court document.

Smith was arrested and the girl was found with him last week after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit in central Kansas City.

The girl told officers that Smith had been her pimp since last August after she absconded from a drug treatment facility in Jefferson City. He kept most of the money she was paid for commercial sex acts he arranged, she told investigators.

He allegedly provided her with drugs, deprived her of food and kept her locked in a Kansas City apartment, according to court documents.