KC man accused of raping girl after her father was deported

By Tony Rizzo

January 14, 2019 02:09 PM

A Kansas City man has been charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl after her father was deported.

Santos Diaz, 36, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with statutory rape, child enticement and two counts of statutory sodomy.

The girl reported to police that Diaz had sexual contact with her on multiple occasions beginning in 2017, when she was 12 years old.

She told police that Diaz had been sending her Facebook messages that contained “sexual things,” according to an affidavit filed in court to support the allegations.

When Kansas City police detectives questioned Diaz last Thursday, he initially said he didn’t know the girl, but then said he had been caring for her since her father had been deported.

He also denied sending the girl sexual messages on Facebook or having sexual contact with her.

But after further questioning, he admitted to sending the messages and said she had tried to initiate sexual contact with him, according to the affidavit.

He allegedly admitted having sex with her once, but denied any other incidents.

Diaz is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

