Saturday night poker game in KCK leads to butcher knife attack

By Ian Cummings

January 13, 2019 01:18 PM

A poker game Saturday night in Kansas City, Kan., led to one player attacking another with a butcher knife, according to police.

Police responded to an aggravated battery in the 1400 block of North 38th Street, where the victim had been playing cards when the suspect punched him twice in the face, according to an account of the incident posted on Twitter by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.

The victim responded by punching the suspect and sitting down again.

The suspect then cut the victim in the head with a butcher knife.

The victim went to the University of Kansas Hospital for treatment and the suspect was arrested.

No other details of the incident were immediately available Sunday.

