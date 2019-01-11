Shooting in Olathe leaves 18-year-old man with non-life threatening injury

Olathe police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left an 18-year-old man with a non-life threatening injury.
Officers were called to the 100 block of South Parker Street just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate a medical emergency.
Arriving officers located the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not available Friday morning.
Anyone with information should call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
