Shooting in Olathe leaves 18-year-old man with non-life threatening injury

By Glenn E. Rice

January 11, 2019 09:10 AM

Olathe police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left an 18-year-old man with a non-life threatening injury.

Officers were called to the 100 block of South Parker Street just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate a medical emergency.

Arriving officers located the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not available Friday morning.

Anyone with information should call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

