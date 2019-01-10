Elderly woman robbed and shot at home in northeast Kansas City, assailant steals car

A woman in her 80s was shot inside her Northeast Kansas City home during an apparent robbery Wednesday night, according to police.
The woman’s injuries were initially classified as life-threatening, but on Thursday Kansas City police said her condition had been upgraded to serious.
The woman was shot and her vehicle was stolen about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Gladstone Boulevard.
Police did not release a detailed description of a suspect, but said he was a male who left in the victim’s black Chevrolet Sonic with a Missouri handicapped license of AE18P.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
