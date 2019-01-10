Crime

Elderly woman robbed and shot at home in northeast Kansas City, assailant steals car

By Tony Rizzo

January 10, 2019 11:22 AM

A woman in her 80s was shot inside her Northeast Kansas City home during an apparent robbery Wednesday night, according to police.

The woman’s injuries were initially classified as life-threatening, but on Thursday Kansas City police said her condition had been upgraded to serious.

The woman was shot and her vehicle was stolen about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Gladstone Boulevard.

Police did not release a detailed description of a suspect, but said he was a male who left in the victim’s black Chevrolet Sonic with a Missouri handicapped license of AE18P.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

