Former KU soccer goalie turned high school coach charged with molesting student

Prosecutors have charged a former University of Kansas soccer goalkeeper with molesting a student they say she pursued while coaching and teaching at a Washington state high school.
King County court records show that Meghan Miller, a 35-year-old teacher’s aide and soccer coach at Ballard High School in Seattle was charged with third-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor last month.
Miller, who graduated from KU in 2004, had declined to surrender to police, and a $100,000 warrant was issued before her Dec. 21 arrest.
According to the Seattle Times, Miller initiated a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old female student starting in 2016. She would later meet the student in city parks and in her office and the school locker room for sexual encounters, and she exchanged sexually charged messages with the girl through social media, records said.
The victim, now 17, tried to end her relationship with Miller, police reports stated. But Miller cried and told the victim she was the only person Miller had been with sexually, according to local reports.
School administrators learned of the allegations when a friend the victim had confided in reported the behavior. Miller was placed on administrative leave before her arrest.
A Seattle native, Miller had a celebrated career for the KU women’s soccer team from 2001 to 2004. She received all-region and all-conference selections three times and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week five times.
She held school records for goalkeepers, shutouts and other metrics.
According to a KU Athletics profile, she began an assistant coaching and goalkeeper position for Ballard High School’s girls soccer team after getting her master’s degree at the University of Washington.
