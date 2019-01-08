17 KCPD officers disciplined, 7 gone after failures in Crimes Against Children unit

After nearly three years, Kansas City police announced on Tuesday the conclusion of an internal investigation of failures in the Police Department’s Crimes Against Children unit.

Seventeen officers faced discipline and seven are no longer with the Police Department, Police Chief Rick Smith said.

“I know we are better than this,” Smith said Tuesday morning at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting. “I want to apologize to the children and families who did not receive the service they should expect from us.”

The investigation began in the fall of 2015 when Police Department officials learned that detectives failed to properly investigate many rapes, child molestation cases and other crimes against children. Smith said the cases involved generally took place between 2011 and 2016.

In several incidents, alleged perpetrators went unpunished and young crime victims were denied justice. In at least one case an offender went on to hurt another child.

At the end of 2017, police officials said the investigation was finished and under review.

One year later, Smith announced that he would make public statements about the investigation at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

The conclusion of the investigation “marks the end of a regrettable time period” where Kansas City police failed to serve these victims, Smith said.

Smith largely attributed the failures to the division’s organizational structure and also “identified personal failures among commanders, supervisors and detectives,” such as failing to address large individual caseloads.

During Smith’s remarks, officials displayed 28 binders of investigative files accumulated during the three-year probe of the unit. Smith said 149 cases were identified in which serious problems were found in the investigators’ work.

The discipline meted out to the 17 officers ranged from letters of reprimand to termination, Smith said.

Smith said he could not name officers and describe the discipline they received because those personnel matters are not open public records.

Missouri law does not prohibit police officials from discussing disciplinary actions. In 2015, police officials did publicly discuss the temporary suspension of almost all of the officers in the Crimes Against Children Unit.

Missouri public records law allows some personnel records to be closed, but it does not require that those records be closed.

Of the families in the 149 cases, Smith said “most, if not all” have been notified of their case’s status.

The division now has an entirely new staff with 10 detectives and two sergeants.

“Staffing for this section will remain a top priority,” Smith said.

Child advocates and those who treated child sex abuse victims said they are pleased that there would be a resolution to the investigation. Many had followed the process for three years.

Weeks before Tuesday’s announcement, James Anderst, a child abuse pediatrician and director of the child abuse and neglect division at Children’s Mercy Hospital, said in an interview that “To me it means either that they are being very, very careful and thorough or very, very slow and I don’t know which of those are true.”

“As someone who works in this scope, it is a little frustrating that it is taking this long but there may be reasons for it.”

Prior to the internal review, detectives seldom showed up to conduct forensic interviews where specialists recorded child victims describing the crimes committed against them.

“At the time it was frustrating. The challenge with it is the law enforcement agency is on its own, we can’t make them do something, and we can’t force them to do anything,” Anderst said. “We can only ask them to do better; ask them for more information but it’s their purview whether they want to provide us that information or collaborate.”

“And so everyone kind of knew it was a black hole but there wasn’t a lot that we could do about it,” he said.

Failures revealed

Seven detectives and two supervisors were suspended in 2015 while investigators reviewed their work.

Police memos identified nearly 150 cases that had been “severely mishandled,” in some cases showing “gross negligence” by detectives and possibly deceitful attempts to cover up failures.

Investigators found that detectives misplaced evidence in desks for months, even years, sometimes without any note to indicate what case the evidence accompanied.

A relative of a Platte County child sex crime victim said her faith in the detectives was shaken because it took so long to investigate abuse allegations and arrest the suspected perpetrator.

“He was able to reach out to her through other family members and convince her not to go ahead with her case,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified because of the nature of the allegations. The Star generally does not identify victims of sex crimes.

In that case, two girls separately told Kansas City police in July 2014 that Jordan Lomas, then 18, sexually molested them.

Both girls recounted specific details of their assaults in interviews with social workers recorded on video. Yet little was done while Kansas City detectives were tasked with investigating the reports.

Another victim came forward seven months later.

Lomas later pleaded guilty to statutory sodomy and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“It makes me angry that I tried to do my part to stop something like this from happening to somebody else and it ended up happening again anyway,” the relative said. “The fact that he was able to run the streets so long after this and affect so many other kids, that is not OK.”

Internal police documents identified the suspended detectives as Gleanice Brown, Latondra Moore, Tamara Solomon, Amy Klug, Robert Roubal, Travis Menuey and James Foushee.

They, along with two sergeants, were removed from the unit and moved to other positions in the Police Department. Klug left the department and the others were transferred to patrol assignments.

A new group of detectives was assigned to the Crimes Against Children unit and showed marked improvement, according to several people who work with the investigators.

“The Crimes Against Children Unit is tasked with investigating some of the most difficult crimes police and prosecutors encounter,” said Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd. “Over the past several months, initial investigations have been timely, and there has generally been a good response to our requests for follow-up.”

There may be many other police departments throughout Missouri that lack the oversight to ensure crimes against children are properly investigated, said Anderst, of Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“People particularly in small towns don’t go to become law enforcement officers so they can go after child molesters,” he said. “They are interested in other things, they want to catch the bad guy with the gun and stuff like that. These (child abuse) cases take a lot of work and a lot of dedication and it is a lot easier sometimes to let them go and forget about them.”

“This is a tip of the iceberg situation,” Anderst said.