Driver in pre-rush hour rollover crash on I-70 in KC seen fleeing carrying a rifle

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 07, 2019 07:56 AM

Police were searching for a driver who fled from a pre-rush hour rollover crash carrying a rifle Monday morning.

The crash occurred about 5 a.m. along eastbound Interstate 70 near U.S. 40 highway in Kansas City. Police closed eastbound I-70 temporarily while they investigated crash. The highway has since reopened.

Kansas City police responded to the crash after being notified by Independence police that a truck had wrecked.

Witnesses told police that a man wearing a black leather jacket, green shirt and blue jeans fled from the wreck carrying a rifle, according to police. Officers searched the found two firearms and a backpack.

The truck had been reported stolen out of Blue springs.

Anyone with information about the crash or the identity of the man is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

