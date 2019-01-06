Crime

Warrensburg teens charged in baseball bat attack, robbery in hotel

By Joe Robertson

January 06, 2019 04:30 PM

Three Warrensburg teenagers were in jail Sunday, accused of attacking a hotel guest with baseball bats and then stealing things from the room.

The Johnson County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office alleges that Jacob N. Lehn, 19, Zachary L. Jacobs, 18, and Nicholas C. Potts, 18, forced their way into a hotel room in the 300 block of Northwest U.S. 50 Highway about 6 a.m. Saturday.

They are accused of attacking one of the people in the room with baseball bats, stealing and fleeing.

The three teens were later found at a residence in Warrensburg and taken into custody.

They are charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Lehn was being held on a cash-only $25,000 bond. Jacobs and Potts were held on cash-only $20,000 bonds.

