Case of missing 6-year-old from Minnesota may be connected to KC area

The case of a 6-year-old missing out of Minnesota may be connected to the Kansas City metropolitan area.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory saying authorities believed the people suspected of taking the girl were in the area of Shach Creek Road in the Excelsior Springs area around 4:20 p.m. Friday.
The highway patrol said a vehicle connected to the suspects, a silver 2017 Ford Explorer with a Minnesota license plate, was last seen in the area.
The girl is identified as Miriam Vida Krotzer, who was reported missing out of Faribault, Minn., on Wednesday.
She is described as a black female juvenile, standing 4 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to police in Minnesota, Miriam was allegedly taken from her home by her father and grandfather, accused of violating a court order.
The men authorities are looking for in connection to the case were identified as Daniel Krotzer, 33, and Ricky Krotzer, 62.
Anyone with information about Miriam’s whereabouts, suspects or the vehicle is asked to call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the Faribault, Minn., Police Department at 507-332-6001.
