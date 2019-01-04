KC police investigate 25 vehicle break-ins at Northland apartments

Several vehicles between three separate apartment complexes in the Northland were broken into early Friday, and Kansas City police were looking for suspects.
Police were called to investigate the reports at 4 a.m. at apartment complexes near Parvin Road and Northeast Antioch Road.
Officers located 25 vehicles with broken windows.
Many people told police that nothing was taken but that it appeared someone had searched through their vehicles.
Police believe three suspects were involved.
The suspects were described as black males wearing a black, a gray and a white hoodie and driving a dark-colored Cadillac.
Detectives were knocking on doors in the area Friday to talk to more witnesses and locate surveillance video capturing the break-ins.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
