Former JoCo massage therapist gets jail time for secretly recording woman undressing

A former massage therapist in Johnson County was sentenced Friday to 16 months in jail for secretly recording video of a woman while she undressed.

Daniel Justin Gorski pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court in November to a felony count of breach of privacy.

Gorski, 32, worked as a massage therapist at a chiropractic clinic in Gardner. He was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay restitution and court costs, according to court records.

Police investigated Gorski in 2016 after his girlfriend reported finding a flash drive containing images of women undressing or nude, according to court documents.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Gorski was initially charged with recording one woman. Prosecutors later added charges involving several other women but those additional charges were dismissed as part of an earlier plea agreement.

Gorski had previously pleaded guilty in Jefferson County, Kan., to possession of child pornography. He is listed on the Kansas Sex Offender Registry.