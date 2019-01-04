Crime

Olathe police arrest teen boys suspected in multiple attempted home burglaries

By Glenn E. Rice

January 04, 2019 10:30 AM

Olathe police arrested a pair of teen boys Thursday suspected in several attempted residential burglaries.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a residence in the 23400 block of West 126th Terrace to investigate an aggravated burglary, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Burglars forced their way into the residence and stole several items. During their investigation, officers learned there had been two attempted burglaries in the same area.

Additional officers searched the area and arrested two juvenile males, police said.

Olathe police continued to investigate the attempted burglaries on Friday. No other information was released.

Anyone with information should call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

