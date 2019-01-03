Olathe police investigate attempted robbery at pet store

Olathe police were looking for a male who allegedly tried to rob a pet store Thursday night, according to a news release.
Police were called about 7:39 p.m. to Petland in the 100 block of North Parker Street to investigate a report of an attempted robbery.
Police said a male suspect entered the store and demanded money. When he didn’t receive the money, he ran.
The suspect was described as a white male in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall and weighing 130 to 140 pounds. He was also described as wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored stocking cap, blue jeans and a flesh-colored bandage across his nose.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The incident remained under investigation Thursday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments