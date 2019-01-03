Crime

Olathe police investigate attempted robbery at pet store

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 03, 2019 10:28 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Olathe police were looking for a male who allegedly tried to rob a pet store Thursday night, according to a news release.

Police were called about 7:39 p.m. to Petland in the 100 block of North Parker Street to investigate a report of an attempted robbery.

Police said a male suspect entered the store and demanded money. When he didn’t receive the money, he ran.

The suspect was described as a white male in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall and weighing 130 to 140 pounds. He was also described as wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored stocking cap, blue jeans and a flesh-colored bandage across his nose.

The incident remained under investigation Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  