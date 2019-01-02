Two seriously injured in shooting near club, KC police say

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, police said.
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near an adult entertainment club on Chestnut Avenue and 12th Street.
Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, said a passerby picked up a female victim, drove a short distance to 12th Street and Brooklyn Avenue and called police.
Emergency medical personnel took the female as well as another shooting victim to a hospital. Both were described as being in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Police were investigating both scenes at Chestnut and 12th Street and 12th Street and Brooklyn Avenue Wednesday night.
Several shell casings and broken glass were found around two cars facing north on Chestnut Avenue.
