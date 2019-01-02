Man found dead in KC on New Year’s Eve identified as Lee’s Summit man

Kansas City police have released the name of a 20-year-old man found shot to death Monday night in the 7500 block of Oakland Avenue.
Police responding to a shooting call found Christian Olivarez of Lee’s Summit unresponsive on the front yard of a residence shortly after 10:15 p.m. When emergency medical crews arrived they declared the man dead.
No arrests have been made and police continued their investigation Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
