KCK New Year’s reveler planned to fire gun in air, accidentally shot self in stomach

A man in Kansas City, Kan., who was preparing to go outside at midnight and fire his gun in the air to celebrate the new year ended up accidentally shooting himself in the stomach.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Tuesday morning that the victim planned to shoot his .22-caliber handgun to ring in the new year in the 900 block of South 57th Terrace.
“When he sat the gun down in the couch, he accidentaly shot himself in the stomach,” Zeigler said in an 8:02 a.m. tweet titled “While You Slept in KCKS.” Zeigler said the man is expected to recover.
Every New Year’s Eve, authorities around the country warn revelers not to fire guns in the air at midnight. The practice is illegal, they say, and endangers life and property.
