Police investigating 911 calls about gunfire find man’s body in front yard of KC house

Police responding to multiple 911 calls from people reporting the sound of gunfire found a man’s body in the front yard of a house on Kansas City’s east side late Sunday.
Police responded to the calls shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Oakland Avenue. Arriving officers found the man lying in the front yard. He was not responsive, police said.
When emergency medical crews arrived, they declared the man dead. It was not certain what the cause of death is, police said.
Detectives and crime scene investigators scoured the area for evidence and witnesses in an attempt to determine what lead up to the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
