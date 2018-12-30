100 mph chase speeds through Lenexa; driver to face multiple charges

A driver in a Mustang speeding from the Kansas Highway Patrol hit speeds over 100 mph on 87th Street in Lenexa before abandoning the car late Sunday afternoon.
State troopers and Lenexa police swarmed through the area of 83rd Street and Mullen Road in a manhunt that ended when police with a search dog found the suspect hiding in a backyard shed, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
The pursuit began about 4:30 p.m. when the Mustang was seen traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Interstate 35 near Lamar Avenue. Responding troopers learned that the car was reported stolen.
The driver exceeded 100 mph along I-35 and turned back to the north on Interstate 435 before exiting at 87th Street.
When the Mustang again sped over 100 mph on eastbound 87th, the state troopers broke off the pursuit, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.
Lenexa police saw the suspect abandon the car near 87th and Lackman Road. Police set up a perimeter, and the search ended with the man surrendering without incident.
The Johnson County Detention Center had not yet published booking information Sunday evening, but the highway patrol said the suspect — who also had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery — will face multiple charges including theft, reckless driving and fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers.
