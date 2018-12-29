Crime

Two officers on leave after police shooting in St. Joseph leaves man dead

By Andy Marso

December 29, 2018 02:46 PM

Two St. Joseph police officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting Saturday at 1007 S. 12th Street that left a man dead. According to police, the man was the subject of an arrest warrant they were serving at the house and he had a gun.
Two St. Joseph police officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting Saturday at 1007 S. 12th Street that left a man dead. According to police, the man was the subject of an arrest warrant they were serving at the house and he had a gun. Google Maps
Two St. Joseph police officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting Saturday at 1007 S. 12th Street that left a man dead. According to police, the man was the subject of an arrest warrant they were serving at the house and he had a gun. Google Maps

Two St. Joseph police officers are on leave and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning left a man dead.

Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department said the shooting occurred at a house near the middle of the city about two blocks away from the Patee House Museum and Jesse James Home.

“Officers were executing an arrest warrant, during which time they encountered a subject with a firearm,” Wilson said. “That subject was shot and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”

Wilson said the person who died, a white male, was the subject of the arrest warrant.

He said no further information about the man would be made available Saturday.

Wilson said three officers were in the house at the time of the shooting, but one would not be placed on leave. He did not say who the officers were or how many guns were fired.

“Those are all matters for the investigation,” Wilson said.

The state highway patrol will take the lead in that investigation, Wilson said, per St. Joseph Police Department policy.

A representative of the highway patrol’s St. Joseph troop confirmed that the state agency is investigating, but said it had no available information Saturday.

The last officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph was in February 2017, when motorist Jason Fanning was killed after trying to flee a traffic stop. According to the St. Joseph News-Press, Fanning’s family agreed last month to a $450,000 wrongful death settlement from the officer, Justin Bever, and his insurance company.

Andy Marso

Kansas City Star health reporter Andy Marso was part of a Pulitzer Prize-finalist team at The Star and previously won state and regional awards at the Topeka Capital-Journal and Kansas Health Institute News Service. He has written two books, including one about his near-fatal bout with meningitis. He can be reached at 816-234-4055.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  