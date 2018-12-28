Crime

Child sex abuse charges filed against 56-year-old Olathe man

By Tony Rizzo

December 28, 2018 02:40 PM

Child sexual abuse charges have been filed against a 56-year-old man who works for the Olathe School District.

Authorities said the three alleged victims were not associated with Timothy Michael Sullivan’s school employment.

He is listed on the district’s website as working in food service.

Sullivan is charged in Johnson County District Court with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The charges allege “lewd fondling or touching” of three children younger than 14.

Sullivan’s attorney, Ryan Erker, said Friday he had no comment on the case.

Sullivan made an initial court appearance Friday afternoon where a judge set his bond at $100,000. If he posts bond he will be on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

