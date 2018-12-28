Child sex abuse charges filed against 56-year-old Olathe man

Child sexual abuse charges have been filed against a 56-year-old man who works for the Olathe School District.
Authorities said the three alleged victims were not associated with Timothy Michael Sullivan’s school employment.
He is listed on the district’s website as working in food service.
Sullivan is charged in Johnson County District Court with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The charges allege “lewd fondling or touching” of three children younger than 14.
Sullivan’s attorney, Ryan Erker, said Friday he had no comment on the case.
Sullivan made an initial court appearance Friday afternoon where a judge set his bond at $100,000. If he posts bond he will be on house arrest with GPS monitoring.
Comments