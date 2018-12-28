Crime

Gang members rounded up after double shooting in Kansas City, Kan.

By Tony Rizzo

December 28, 2018 10:53 AM

Officers investigated after a double shooting Thursday in the area of 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Kansas CIty, Kan.
Kansas City, Kan., police say they have arrested several gang members and seized eight firearms after a gang-related shooting sent two people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Two victims drove themselves to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Overnight, police officers assisted by federal agents returned to the area of the shooting and arrested four suspected gang members.

They also seized four rifles and four handguns and a pound of marijuana, police said.

No charges have been announced in the case.

