12 years later, man finally arrested for alleged child rape in Olathe

An Olathe man charged more than 12 years ago in a child sexual assault case has finally been arrested.
A warrant for the arrest of Javier Vera-Santos was issued in July 2006 after he was charged in Johnson County District Court with one count of child rape.
But he was never arrested, and Johnson County authorities said they had information that he had left the country. He was born in Mexico City, according to Johnson County court records.
Authorities said they didn’t know when he re-entered the country, but despite the passage of time, the warrant remained active, and Vera-Santos was arrested in California on Dec. 14, Johnson County records show.
He was returned to Kansas on Dec. 22 and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.
Vera-Santos, 48, made his initial Johnson County court appearance Wednesday.
The charges alleged that he had sex with a child younger than 14 from July 2003 to January 2006.
His bond is set at $100,000 and he is due back in court on Jan. 3.
