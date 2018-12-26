Crime

Masked pair rob bank in North Kansas City, FBI says. Authorities looking for suspects

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 26, 2018 05:07 PM

A North Kansas City bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon, and police are looking for two suspects who were wearing masks, according to a news release from the Kansas City Field Office of the FBI.

The robbery happened around 2:55 p.m. at Country Club Bank, 401 Armour Road.

Two people were seen going into the bank. One of them demanded money, authorities said.

The two then ran eastbound on Armour Road with an undisclosed amount of money.

The first person was described as a black male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark-colored jeans.

The second person was described as a black male, wearing a purple sweatshirt and jeans.

Both were wearing masks, as shown in surveillance images released by the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or the FBI Kansas City Office at 816-512-8200.

