Kansas City man paid 13-year-old girl for nude photos, court documents allege

A Kansas City man has been charged with taking pornographic pictures and sexually molesting a young teen girl.
Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged 31-year-old Matthew P. Fryer with statutory sodomy, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.
Fryer was arrested after the 13-year-old girl reported his alleged actions to a Lee’s Summit school resource officer.
The girl described multiple instances where Fryer offered to pay her to pose for nude photographs, according to the allegations filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
She also told police that Fryer had sexually molested her at an Independence movie theater.
Fryer denied the allegations when questioned by detectives.
They obtained a search warrant for his phone and discovered several pornographic images of the girl, court documents allege.
Prosecutors requested a $100,000 cash bond for Fryer.
Comments