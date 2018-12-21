Crime

Kansas City man paid 13-year-old girl for nude photos, court documents allege

By Tony Rizzo

December 21, 2018 12:01 PM

A Kansas City man has been charged with taking pornographic pictures and sexually molesting a young teen girl.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged 31-year-old Matthew P. Fryer with statutory sodomy, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

Fryer was arrested after the 13-year-old girl reported his alleged actions to a Lee’s Summit school resource officer.

The girl described multiple instances where Fryer offered to pay her to pose for nude photographs, according to the allegations filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

She also told police that Fryer had sexually molested her at an Independence movie theater.

Fryer denied the allegations when questioned by detectives.

They obtained a search warrant for his phone and discovered several pornographic images of the girl, court documents allege.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 cash bond for Fryer.

