Crime

Mistrial declared in Independence baseball bat killing

By Tony Rizzo

December 21, 2018 10:16 AM

Courtney A. Hackney
Courtney A. Hackney Jackson County Detention Center
Courtney A. Hackney Jackson County Detention Center

A mistrial has been declared in the case of an Independence woman charged with beating another woman to death with a baseball bat.

The mistrial was declared Thursday in the murder case against Courtney A. Hackney after a Jackson County Circuit Court jury was unable to each a unanimous verdict in her trial that began Monday.

Hackney, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2017 death of 57-year-old Holly Barnett.

A court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 to discuss setting a new trial date.

Hackney remains in custody.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

crime

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

  Comments  