Mistrial declared in Independence baseball bat killing

A mistrial has been declared in the case of an Independence woman charged with beating another woman to death with a baseball bat.
The mistrial was declared Thursday in the murder case against Courtney A. Hackney after a Jackson County Circuit Court jury was unable to each a unanimous verdict in her trial that began Monday.
Hackney, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2017 death of 57-year-old Holly Barnett.
A court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 to discuss setting a new trial date.
Hackney remains in custody.
