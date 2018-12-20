Burned, abandoned pickup truck leads FBI to KC in Topeka shooting investigation

The FBI is asking the public for help in finding a suspect who shot a man in Topeka and stole his truck, which was later found burned in Kansas City.
The robbery and shooting occurred Dec. 3 in the 1300 block of Southwest College Avenue in Topeka.
The victim’s 2013 gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was found Dec. 5, set on fire in the area of Blue Valley Park at 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.
The FBI described the suspect as a black man in his mid-20s to mid-30s. He was between 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing baggy blue jeans and a hooded sweatshirt.
He was armed with a handgun.
Anyone who may have seen something in the area of 23rd and Topping on Dec. 5 is asked to call the FBI’s Kansas City office at 816-512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
