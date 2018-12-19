KC police investigate call of shots fired at a RideKC bus on Prospect Ave.

Kansas City police were investigating on Prospect Avenue Wednesday night after receiving a call of shots fired at a bus.
The incident happened before 7:30 p.m. on Prospect Avenue near 58th Street.
No injuries were reported, though a RideKC bus was seen stopped on the roadway with a shattered window.
Police believe someone shot at the bus with a pellet or BB gun.
The incident remained under investigation Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority was not immediately available for comment.
