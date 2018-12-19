Crime

KC police investigate call of shots fired at a RideKC bus on Prospect Ave.

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 19, 2018 09:19 PM

Kansas City police were investigating on Prospect Avenue Wednesday night after receiving a call of shots fired at a bus.

The incident happened before 7:30 p.m. on Prospect Avenue near 58th Street.

No injuries were reported, though a RideKC bus was seen stopped on the roadway with a shattered window.

Police believe someone shot at the bus with a pellet or BB gun.

The incident remained under investigation Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority was not immediately available for comment.

