Crime

Woman tells KC police motorist firing gunshots while chasing was husband

By Glenn E. Rice

December 19, 2018 09:28 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Kansas City police arrested an armed motorist late Tuesday after he allegedly fired a gun while chasing a vehicle occupied by his wife, forcing the car off the road.

Officers responded to a reported shooting just before midnight in the 3800 block of Northeast Winn Road in Kanas City, North. Arriving officers found a vehicle that had run off the road. The occupants said another motorist repeatedly fired shots while chasing them.

The female occupant recognized the man chasing them as her husband, according to police.

Police searching the area near Northeast Winn Road and Walrond Avenue found the man in a vehicle and arrested him.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri. I can be reached at 816-234-4341.

  Comments  