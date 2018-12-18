Barbershop drug ring five blocks from KCK police HQ gets man 4 years in prison

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Jason Bell, 38, of Kansas City, Kan., for his role in a $4 million drug ring that operated out of a barbershop in Kansas City, Kan.
Bell, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, was sentenced to four years and four months in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Kansas.
Bell admitted he was part of a drug ring that operated out of Cocoliso’s Barbershop at 1201 Minnesota Ave., which is just five blocks from the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department headquarters.
Bell was an employee of the barbershop, which was owned by co-defendant Edwin Pacheco. Pacheco is awaiting sentencing in the case.
Bell allegedly sold thousands of dollars of methamphetamine to undercover investigators. Authorities arrested Bell when a search warrant was served at the barbershop.
Investigators found more than 12 pounds of meth in Pacheco’s Jeep and seized more than $15,000 from a closet in the barbershop.
Investigators determined that about $4 million worth of illegal drugs was sold by the drug ring.
