Group indicted in KC-area drug ring conspired to sell 24 gallons of PCP, records say

A federal grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday accuses five people in a large-scale drug distribution conspiracy.
The indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City alleges that the group was responsible for dealing 24 gallons of PCP, more than 45 kilograms of methamphetamine and lesser amounts of heroin and cocaine.
Prosecutors are seeking to forfeit $770,000 they say were proceeds from the drug trafficking business.
Those named in the indictment are Cathy Lynn Clark-Walskie, 43, David Greiner, 54, Tyree Laron West, 40, Howard Tyrone Neely, 36, and Stephanie Marquez, 46.
The indictment alleges that the conspiracy lasted from January 2016 to to this month.
All five are charged with conspiracy to distribute PCP, methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine and money laundering.
All except Clark-Walskie are charged with possession of a firearm during a drug crime. Greiner, West and Neely are charged with being felons in possession of a firearm.
