Crime

Woman who drove into Kansas River in Lawrence, killing daughter, pleads guilty

By Tony Rizzo

December 18, 2018 10:00 AM

Mother arrested on first-degree murder charges after her child dies in Kansas River

Scharron Renea Dingledine was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after her car went into the Kansas River on Friday near downtown Lawrence. She and her son were rescued. Her daughter died.
By
Up Next
Scharron Renea Dingledine was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after her car went into the Kansas River on Friday near downtown Lawrence. She and her son were rescued. Her daughter died.
By

A woman who drove her car into the Kansas River, killing her five-year-old daughter, has pleaded guilty to murder.

Scharron Renea Dingledine entered the plea Monday in Douglas County District Court.

In addition to pleading to the first-degree felony murder charge in the death of her daughter, Dingledine also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder of her one-year-old son who was in the car during the incident in August.

Dingledine, 26, and the infant, were rescued from the vehicle after she drove it into the river near downtown Lawrence.

The little girl’s body was recovered the next day.

The murder charge carries a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. Sentencing for Dingledine is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

crime

crime

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

  Comments  