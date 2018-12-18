Woman who drove into Kansas River in Lawrence, killing daughter, pleads guilty

A woman who drove her car into the Kansas River, killing her five-year-old daughter, has pleaded guilty to murder.

Scharron Renea Dingledine entered the plea Monday in Douglas County District Court.

In addition to pleading to the first-degree felony murder charge in the death of her daughter, Dingledine also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder of her one-year-old son who was in the car during the incident in August.

Dingledine, 26, and the infant, were rescued from the vehicle after she drove it into the river near downtown Lawrence.

The little girl’s body was recovered the next day.

The murder charge carries a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. Sentencing for Dingledine is scheduled for Jan. 22.