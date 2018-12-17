Crime

Employee at children’s facility in Kansas pleads guilty to child porn charges

By Tony Rizzo

December 17, 2018 02:43 PM

A Kansas man who worked at a facility for children with developmental disabilities pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

William Bresee was working an overnight shift at Lakemary Center in Paola, Kan., when investigators traced child pornography to a computer IP address at the center, according to federal prosecutors.

Bresee, 31, of Fontana, Kan., pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography over the internet.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 4. He faces a federal prison sentence ranging from five to 20 years.

