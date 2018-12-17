Masked men seen on video robbing Lenexa hotel sought by police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed robbers, masked in white bandanas and black hooded jackets, who held up a Lenexa hotel last week.
Surveillance video released by police shows the two men as they entered the lobby of the hotel at 15151 W. 101st Terrace about 1 a.m. Dec. 14.
The men are seen pointing handguns at the hotel desk clerk. Police said they demanded money from the clerk. One of the men is seen jumping over the counter and pulling out the cash drawer while the other keeps his gun aimed at the clerk.
The robbers wore light or gray sweatpants, hooded shirts and dark jackets. Both wore gloves and white bandanas over their faces. The robber who emptied the cash drawer was wearing a jacket with the logo, ROCAWEAR, on the back.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8120 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
