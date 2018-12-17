‘Ruined more lives’: Judge sentences man to prison for Gladstone shotgun killing

A Clay County judge has sentenced a Kansas City man to 30 years in prison for the shotgun killing of another man at a house in the Northland.
Kevin Michael Moore pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder in the Jan. 5 shooting of Jacob N. Wood that occurred inside a home in the 1200 block of Northeast 73rd Street in Gladstone.
“This act ruined more lives than the defendant’s” Clay County Prosecutor Daniel L. White said in a statement. “Wood had children and a family who are now going through life without the comfort and strength of this young man.”
Prosecutors said Moore drove to the house after he called a woman and overheard Wood yelling at her. Moore asked the woman, “Is he there? Is he there? Is he hurting you?”
Moore showed up five minutes later, armed with a shotgun, and confronted Wood.
The woman said she heard a loud gunshot and saw Wood fall to the floor. She then saw Moore race out of the house, get into a car and drive away.
She called police. Wood was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police arrested Moore two days later.
Investigators later obtained video surveillance that showed Moore drive nearby shortly after the shooting.
Moore told police he had gone to the residence with groceries and to have dinner, when he heard screaming. Moore said Wood approached him as he walked into the home. Moore said he was defending himself and “that was that,” White said.
When investigators asked Moore to elaborate, he declined further comment.
