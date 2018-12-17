Woman who died in Johnson County jail was 48-year-old Overland Park resident

A woman who died on Nov. 30 while in custody at the Johnson County Detention Center in Olathe was identified Monday as Laura Shaw.
Shaw, 48, of Overland Park, was booked into the jail the previous day on a domestic battery charge. The alleged victim in that case was also charged with committing a battery against Shaw, according to court records.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office released Shaw’s name, but said any other information would have to come from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which investigates deaths that occur in Kansas jails and prisons.
A spokeswoman for the KBI said a determination of the cause of death won’t be made until the final autopsy report is completed.
That final report is awaiting the results of laboratory testing.
The sheriff’s office said detention center staff found Shaw unresponsive and began lifesaving efforts. Firefighters and ambulance crews arrived and continued efforts to revive her, but she was pronounced dead about 35 minutes after she was found.
