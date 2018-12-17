Three injured in shooting in Johnson County park, sheriff’s office investigates

A shooting at a popular Johnson County park injured three people Sunday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.
Johnson County Park Police responded about 7:45 p.m. to Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road in Merriam, on a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.
Arriving officers found three victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospitals with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
The shooting occurred shortly before the park was to close at 8 p.m.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
