Three injured in shooting in Johnson County park, sheriff's office investigates

By Robert A. Cronkleton and

Joe Robertson

December 17, 2018

A shooting at a popular Johnson County park injured three people Sunday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Johnson County Park Police responded about 7:45 p.m. to Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road in Merriam, on a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Arriving officers found three victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospitals with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting occurred shortly before the park was to close at 8 p.m.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

