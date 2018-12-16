Man found shot and killed in parked car in south KC, police investigate homicide

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot and killed Sunday morning in a car parked in an industrial area in south Kansas City.
Officers were called about 5:30 a.m. to a parking lot adjoining several businesses at 8701 Elmwood Avenue, where a man was found shot and killed inside a black Nissan.
Police had no suspect description.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments