Man found shot and killed in parked car in south KC, police investigate homicide

By Ian Cummings

December 16, 2018 10:46 AM

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot and killed Sunday morning in a car parked in an industrial area in south Kansas City.

Officers were called about 5:30 a.m. to a parking lot adjoining several businesses at 8701 Elmwood Avenue, where a man was found shot and killed inside a black Nissan.

Police had no suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

