One $1,050 wire transfer later, Alabama man accused of stealing from KC area victim

An Alabama man in the Johnson County Jail is accused of scamming a Kansas City area man on Craigslist.
Charles Aaron Williams, 59, is charged in Johnson County District Court with misdemeanor theft and a felony computer crime charge.
The alleged victim, who asked that his name not be used, said he was looking for a house to rent and saw an ad on Craigslist that seemed “too good to be true.”
But the man said he was desperate to find a place. He inquired and began communicating through text messages with someone who said he lived in California.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He agreed to rent the house and wired $1,050 for the first month’s rent and a deposit.
The next day, the alleged landlord texted and told the victim that his lawyer wanted him to send another month’s rent.
That’s when the victim decided to back out and asked for his money back.
He never heard from the man again and filed a report with Shawnee police. Detectives investigated and were able to track down Williams.
“I’m glad to hear that,” the victim said when he learned that Williams was in jail.
Williams is being held on a bond of $25,000.
Comments