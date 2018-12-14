Child porn on Xbox lands registered Johnson County sex offender back in jail

A Johnson County man on the state sex offender registry has been charged with using his Xbox game system to download child pornography.
Jacob T. Potter, 27, was charged Thursday in Johnson County District Court with sexual exploitation of a child.
He was booked into the Johnson County Jail Thursday night.
According to court documents, Potter allegedly admitted to his probation officer that he used the Xbox to download and view child pornography.
“The defendant (Potter) had been specifically instructed not to participate in any online gaming activity on his X-Box,” according to a motion to revoke probation he received last year after pleading guilty to breach of privacy.
As a result of that earlier conviction, Potter is on the Kansas sex offender registry.
