Three employers, three allegations of embezzlement against North KC woman

For the third time since 2012, a North Kansas City woman is charged with stealing money from an employer.
Tonya Topel, who is currently serving an 8-year sentence in federal prison for a previous case, was indicted by a federal grand jury this week for allegedly embezzling $116,000 from SunSource Homes Inc.
She was working for and stealing from SunSource even as she was awaiting sentencing for stealing $293,000 from her previous employer, Construction Benefits Audit Corporation, known as CBAC.
And some of her thievery from CBAC occurred while she was on probation for stealing from Preferred Contracting Systems in Leawood.
According to allegations in this week’s indictment in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Topel, 41, used money stolen from SunSource to take trips to the Bahamas, Arizona, Boston, and Florida.
She also allegedly used the embezzled money for retail purchases, restaurants, pets, vehicles, overdraft fees, and to pay her attorney.
She is charged with two counts of money laundering and nine counts of wire fraud.
