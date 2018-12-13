Men with assault rifles forced their way into KC home, woman was sexually assaulted

A 30-year-old man accused of forcing his way into a Kansas City home with an assault rifle, sexually assaulting a woman and stealing her purse is facing charges in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Jackson County prosecutors have charged Antoine W. Anderson of Kansas City with sodomy, robbery, burglary, assault, resisting arrest and two counts of armed criminal action.
The charges stem from a reported home invasion on Nov. 23 when two men, armed with assault rifles, forced their way into a home.
Prosecutors say Anderson struck a woman in the face with an assault rifle. He then allegedly stole the woman’s jewelry, forced her to take off her clothes and sexually assaulted her. Anderson allegedly told the woman that he wanted to have sex but that, “you better be glad we don’t have enough time,” according to court records.
The second intruder rushed into the bedroom where a man was sleeping and attacked him, holding the man at gunpoint.
The men stole the woman’s purse and the DVR from her surveillance system, according to the charges. They rushed outside, got into a car and drove away.
The man and woman at the house called police. They told arriving officers that the day before the robbery, the woman sold a car to Anderson and another man for $5,000.
Anderson was arrested Wednesday after a car chase that began at Gregory Boulevard and Bruce Watkins Parkway and ended in the 7100 block of Virginia Avenue.
Anderson denied being involved in the Nov. 23 attack, according to court records.
He is in custody on a $150,000 cash bond.
Prosecutors have not announced criminal charges against a second suspect.
