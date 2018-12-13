Child porn suspect lived in storage container across from KC police station

A man arrested Wednesday night after a long standoff with Kansas City police was wanted on federal child pornography charges.
Eric C. Hacker, 36, is charged in U.S. District Court with 10 counts of possessing, receiving and attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet.
A federal grand jury indicted Hacker on the charges Tuesday.
Just before noon Wednesday, officers seeking to arrest him on the warrant saw him run into a storage container in the 3200 block of Troost Avenue.
Police said Hacker lives in the container, which is on a vacant lot across Linwood Boulevard from the Police Department’s Central Patrol Division.
Hacker refused to come out, and police negotiators spoke to him by phone before he surrendered about 7 p.m.
