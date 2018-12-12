Crime

KC police investigate possible kidnapping, looking to find car, subjects in images

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 12, 2018 10:08 PM

A male was allegedly seen forcing a female into a car Wednesday in Kansas City, and police have released surveillance images in an effort to find and locate the pair.

Police said the possible kidnapping was reported around 4:30 p.m. at 7501 Troost Avenue.

Police believe the female was with the male in a Pontiac G6 and that the two know each other. Police said the male forced the female back into the car and drove away.

Images of the two individuals and the car were distributed to local media Wednesday night.

Police said they wanted to make sure the female was not being held against her will.

Anyone with information about the identity of the male and female is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Anyone who sees these individuals or the car is asked to call 911.

